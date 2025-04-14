Milwaukee fun: 414 Day celebrations are happening across the city

MIWAUKEE — April 14th, better known as 414 Day to Milwaukeeans, hosts a plethora of events to celebrate... well, Milwaukee.

Some like to raise a glass at home with friends and family, and some like to hit the town. Celebrations will take place across the city, and here are some places to start.

Potawatomi celebrations:

Where: Potawatomi Hotel and Casino; 1721 W. Canal St.

When: All day!

Betting, beer, brats and free t-shirts are on the docket at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino for 414 Day. Anyone can get their free shirt near ElevenHundred Bar and Lounge and the Annex at the Sportsbook after 1 p.m. Those who place any bet on the Brewers game against the Tigers will get a free hat. Hurry to grab the celebratory swag, because it is only available while supplies last.

Starting at noon and lasting until 5 p.m., Miller Lite, Miller High Life, PBR and brats will be $4.14 — the casino will offer other beer specials all day. Burger Co. in the marketplace will also offer cheese curds and all beef hot dogs for $4.14.

Milwaukee Fire Department celebrations:

Where: Station 14; 6074 S. 13th St.

When: 10 a.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department will unveil a special transformation of Engine 14 into Engine 414. This will mark the first time an engine has been renamed temporarily in the department's 150-year history. Chief Aaron Lipski and Mayor Cavalier Johnson will be at the event.

Bars and Recreation celebrations:

Where: Amped (910 Juneau Ave.); Axe MKE (1924 E Kenilworth Pl.); New Fashioned (1122 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.); Nine Below (1905 E. North Ave.); Northsouth Club (230 E. Pittsburgh Ave.)

When: 5 p.m. to 9:14 p.m.

Reservations for all events can be found here.

All five venues of Bars and Recreation will open for four hours and 14 minutes, offering each of their activities for $4.14 per person. Enjoy the fun with specially priced suds and spirits. Any domestic 16-ounce cans of beer, Lakefront Brewery's Hazy Rabbit and Riverwest Stein, single rail mixers and shots of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey are priced at $4.14.

Harley Davidson and OnMilwaukee celebrations:

Where: Harley Davidson Museum; 400 W. Canal St.

When: 4:14 p.m.

Tickets for the museum can be found here.

The event kicks off at 4:14 p.m. with a celebratory toast to Milwaukee. Some of the first to arrive will get a free pour of Lakefront Brewery Dive Beer, but only while supplies last. Stick around to potentially win items from the Brewers, Wisconsin State Fair, Summerfest and Koss. Winners will be announced every 30 minutes. At 6 p.m., watch those with big appetites battle in the four-pound 14-ounce burger-eating competition

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error