Milwaukee firefighter takes fall while fighting house fire at 29th and Scott

MILWAUKEE — A firefighter took a fall but is going to be OK during a response to a house fire near 29th and Scott in Milwaukee Thursday morning.

According to Milwaukee Fire Dept. officials at the scene, it was a "close call" but that the firefighter will be OK.

They responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to find a large fire in a two-and-a-half-story building. The department says everyone got out safely, including a family. It is still too soon to say what caused the fire.

The department said that in older homes sometimes a structure can fail much more quickly, and that's what the firefighter who fell today encountered.

According to Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski's Twitter page, it was a two-alarm fire. He called the fire "major."

Major fire 1237 S 29. 2nd Alarm. Media can gather at 29 & Scott for update at 10:30am. — Aaron Lipski (@alipski1) July 13, 2023

