Milwaukee firefighter injured in early morning fire

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee firefighter was injured while battling a house fire near 38th and Wright streets Friday morning, but has since been released from the hospital.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the blaze at a vacant building, where heavy damage occurred and the roof collapsed.

The injured firefighter was transported to a local hospital for treatment but was released shortly after, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Officials confirmed the building was vacant at the time of the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

