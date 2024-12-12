Milwaukee firefighter arrested, charged with first degree reckless injury in beating of victim

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee firefighter was arrested and charged with first degree reckless injury as a party to a crime after a criminal complaint says he punched, kicked, and stomped a victim several times.
It happened in the 3100 block of W. Juneau Ave. on December 4, when the firefighter, Ty Dright-Jackson, and his brother accused the victim of entering their home uninvited.
Video footage captured in the alley behind Dright-Jackson's home showed Dright-Jackson punch and kick the victim in the head and torso eight times. He also stomped on the victim's head three times, according to the criminal complaint.
Dright-Jackson also admitted to investigators that he and his brother beat the victim using a baseball bat, though this was not captured on video.
The victim suffered a broken nose, cracked teeth, and multiple stitches to his face. He was taken to a hospital where he was intubated. The victim was still hospitalized at the time the criminal complaint was written.
If convicted, Dright-Jackson faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He remains employed by the Milwaukee Fire Department as of Thursday, Chief Aaron Lipski told TMJ4.
The Fire Department was informed on December 6 that Dright-Jackson had been taken into custody by the Milwaukee Police Department for questioning "and subsequent felony charges," according to a news release.
"The Milwaukee Fire Department is taking this matter very seriously, and has opened an internal investigation," a department spokesperson said.
The Fire Department said it was unable to comment further "to ensure compliance with the Milwaukee Police Department investigation."
