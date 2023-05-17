Milwaukee fire truck involved in crash while en route to house fire

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee fire truck was involved in a crash while on the way to a house fire, the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed to TMJ4 News.

The crash happened near 35th and Center when the truck started to take a left turn and was struck by an SUV.

One person in the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle and was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

At the time of the crash, the fire truck was heading to a house fire near 53rd and Center.

TMJ4 A house fire near 53rd and Center.

That truck's delay in getting to the fire had no effect on the fire response, MFD said, as it would've been the third truck on the scene.

The fire department said two families have been displaced by the fire, which resulted in no injuries.

