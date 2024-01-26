Milwaukee Fire reviewing its response and 911 calls after woman called for help before dying in the cold

Milwaukee Fire officials are reviewing their response after a woman called 911 while in medical distress and was later found dead near a bus stop.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's report, on January 15, 49-year-old Jolene Waldref was on her way home from work when she slipped on ice and hit a gate then became unresponsive.

On Thursday, Milwaukee Fire issued a release stating that 911 call-takers received a call from a person in medical distress at a bus stop at the intersection of North 76th Street and West Congress Street. Another call came in 20 minutes later for an unresponsive person at that same location.

MFD said it takes its responsibilities seriously it is currently reviewing the actions of the responding units and the recordings of the 911 call-takers in Waldref's case.

"I just want straight facts. I want to know the truth," said Waldref's daughter, Kevina.

Milwaukee Fire records show that they received a call at 5:22 p.m. on January 15 for a 49-year-old woman at 76th and Congress who was feeling light-headed and dizzy. Another call came in about 20 minutes later for an unresponsive person at the same place.

The Medical Examiner's report states that a med unit was dispatched at 5:45 p.m. and arrived at 5:52 p.m. First responders found Waldref face down in a snow bank.

Kevina said police initially told her that her mother's 911 call was dropped and that they tried calling her back twice.

"I want to know why people weren't responding when they were supposed to. I want to know why she was out there so long. It still just baffles me how long she was out there," Kevina explained.

While the bus stop is near a busy intersection, Kevina says multiple people passed by her mother while she was on the ground and did not stop to help.

In the City of Milwaukee, 911 calls first reach the Milwaukee Police 911 Center. Call takers determine if law enforcement, fire or medical response is needed then direct the call to the appropriate department.

The interim director for the City of Milwaukee's Department of Emergency Communications, Suzanne DeFillips, explained generally how 911 calls are handled.

DeFillips could not speak to Waldref's case.

"If a call is dropped then a call taker will call back. At the same time, if they've already received information location and even just basic information, they would still send the unit to respond," DeFillips explained.

The interim director said that once call takers determine someone needs a medical response, they follow up with specific questions.

Calls may be disconnected for multiple reasons including a bad cell signal or no battery charge according to DeFillips.

Kevina says she has tried following up with authorities but is getting nowhere.

She is optimistic that the fire department's report will offer answers and some peace.

"Look at it as if it was her own family. What would you do in that situation? If you were in my shoes, what would you want your agency to do for the family your family," Kevina said.

The Milwaukee Fire Department declined an interview request for this story. It is unclear how long it will take to complete their review.

Waldref's cause of death is still pending.

