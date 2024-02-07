Milwaukee Fire responding to vacant house fire at 15th and Lincoln

Milwaukee Firefighters are putting out a fire near 15th and Lincoln.

They say a fire broke out in the basement of a vacant home that has been condemned and boarded up. The fire spread to the attic. No one was injured, but firefighters evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.

TMJ4 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you updates.



