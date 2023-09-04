Milwaukee fire officials emphasize fire safety during record-high Labor Day temps

MILWAUKEE — Monday’s record-breaking temperatures make open flames on a grill or bonfire more dangerous for holiday celebrations. For the Milwaukee Fire Department, all hands are on deck for the last holiday of the summer.

Battalion Chief Joel Rechlitz says aside from the Fourth of July, Labor Day is one of the department’s busiest holidays, and this week’s high heat only adds to the department’s call volume

The state’s Department of Natural Resources says all of Southeastern Wisconsin is under a very high fire danger which means anyone firing up an open flame needs to take extra caution.

“Probably the biggest thing that you can do to make yourself safe, and your family and your house, is to keep the grill away from your house,” said Rechlitz.

All grills should be at least five feet away from any structure, and all bonfires should be at least 15 feet away.

Many people like Monica Bates and Valerie Washington chose to set up their spread at a park.

“It’s really nice out here I love it,” said Bates. Washington, agreeing, “And the food tastes better outside!”

Anyone with a grill at the park is asked not to leave their grill unattended and to properly put out the coals with water when they're done using them. Bates also brought a tent to help stay cool in the record temps.

“We didn't want the sun beaming down on us,” she told TMJ4.

Rechlitz says aside from grilling accidents and house fires, heat-related emergencies are the most common calls they get on Labor Day, particularly for people who are not properly hydrating themselves.

He says staying shaded, drinking water, and keeping an eye on your open flames will make sure your day off is a safe one.

