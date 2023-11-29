Milwaukee Fire Department investigating fatal fire, believes cause accidental

The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left one man dead, another injured, and nearly a dozen people without a home.

Units responded to a multi-family home near 11th St. and Mineral St. late Tuesday and found the second floor on fire, according to the department.

Video seen by TMJ4 News shows the rear second story of the building engulfed in flames. Mekhi Cook said he was nearby to visit friends when he noticed something glowing.

"And I just looked back, and everything was burning. I was scared. And I ran down. I had them call the police. The ambulance got here fast," said Cook.

The fire department said the man who died was trapped on the second floor, and another man on that level was treated for burns.

"It's shocking and kind of unbelievable. As you can see, we're very close," said Ramona Ramos, who lives near the home that burned.

Ramos said she knows one of the families that lived in the apartments.

"Our neighbor across the streets has literally watched my children grow up, from when they were very small until now. So it's just sad that this happened to them, especially around the holiday," said Ramos.

The fire department said it believes the fire was accidental, and may have been caused by a heating source such as a space heater.

"Leave a few feet of space away from your space heaters, we don't want you using your ovens and stoves to heat your home, things of that nature. Those open flames can be dangerous," said Assistant Chief Schuyler Belott.

The home didn't have working smoke alarms, according to the fire department. Belott said it's the seventh fire death this year in a home without a working alarm.

The fire department said the fire displaced 11 people living in the apartments, and they're now receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

