Milwaukee Fire Department in need of chaplains

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is hosting an event Thursday where people can learn about and apply for a chaplain position.

MFD said it is in need of chaplains as the demands of MFD's first-responders rise. The positions are voluntary and non-compensated but necessary.

Volunteer Chaplains would counsel MFD members in crisis, as well as support family members of MFD first responders. Chaplains may also be requested for death notifications, sick/injured visitations, and special events.

The event Thursday will be at 3:30 p.m. at MFD station 2 where interested parties can learn more about the role and apply.

Qualified persons must be licensed or ordained chaplains with an interest in the fire service who are in good physical health.

Those interested in the role should email MFD Health and Safety Manager, Kristen Herreid at kstrot@milwaukee.gov.

