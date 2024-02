The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire Thursday.

The call came around 3:30 a.m. Officials say there are no injuries.

Firefighters say the blaze started in the attic but the cause is currently unknown.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip