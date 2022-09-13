Milwaukee Film’s Cultures & Communities 2022: Everything you need to know

Get ready film fans, Milwaukee Film’s Cultures & Communities is set to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Brought to you by the organizers of the Milwaukee Film Festival, the Cultures and Communities initiative aims to "amplify diverse cultural perspectives and lived experiences through film programming, event curation, and community outreach," according to their website.

That includes efforts like Black Lens, the Latinx-focused Cine Sin Fronteras, and the LGBTQ-centric GenreQueer.

You are urged to buy tickets ahead of time. Pricing is as follows:

General public: $10

Senior (60 and over): $8

Milwaukee Film member: $7

Children (12 and under): $6

They also have "all access" festival passes at $125 ($100 for Film members).

You are asked to arrive around 30 minutes at the theater before the film's showing, in order to get a seat.

They will also be hosting hybrid and virtual only screenings.

Check out the Cultures & Communities' full film schedule below.

You can buy tickets on their website.

