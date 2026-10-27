As the Milwaukee Brewers push toward a World Series title, two area fans have transformed their homes into shrines to the team they love.

Watch Alonna's story in the video player below:

Milwaukee fans build Brewer-themed spaces as the team makes its World Series run this fall

Adam Leiser started building his Brewers "man cave" about 10 years ago, shopping antique stores, eBay and Facebook Marketplace to fill the space.

"So when I got my own house, you know, I always wanted like a man cave type area and the Brewers are my favorite thing," Leiser said.

Alonna Johnson

His collection includes County Stadium seats, tickets from failed postseasons and a ceiling painted to match the stadium green of American Family Field. With the Brewers in the World Series, the space is a chance to hold memories for a team that means a lot to him.

"I've always said that that's the one thing before I die, it would be nice to actually see them win a World Series because it's, it's so hard to do in baseball and the fact that they're this close to it and hopefully they finish it off here in the next few days," Leiser said.

Leiser said he's running out of space in his garage, but if the Brewers win the World Series, he'll definitely find a way to add more.

For John Szymczak, the love of the Brewers started with his son, Josh.

Alonna Johnson

"I never really watched it, but then Josh turned 4 years old and he got to play baseball in a special league that was run by Marcus Hannel, the old bullpen catcher to the Brewers, and ever since then, Josh has just been a Brewers fan like crazy," Szymczak said.

Szymczak created his basement to fit the family's love of the sport. Signed Brewers pictures and baseballs grace the ceilings, and there are even towels and books from when they went to Game 1 of the World Series this year.

But the space is more than just signed gear for the Szymczaks. The kids — Josh and Holly — both have limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2S, a type of MD. Everything collected in the basement is a sign that they didn't let their disability stop them.

"Let's do it as long as we can and we're going to have these memories that even when we can't do something anymore. We still have the memories that we did all this. We didn't just sit back and watch life pass us by," Szymczak said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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