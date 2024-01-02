Milwaukee family reunited with dog after it was stolen on Christmas Eve

Symba the one-year-old cockapoo is back with his family after being stolen on Christmas eve.

13 and 14-year-old brothers Caiden and Isaac Chambers took Symba for a walk on Christmas Eve when they say they saw a man approaching them from around the corner. Caiden and Isaac say the man started asking a lot of questions about Symba, like what type of dog he was.

Then, the boys say the man pulled out a gun and took Symba from them. The pair ran home to their mother, Tysha Chambers, who called the police.

Police have been investigating the incident as an armed robbery.



