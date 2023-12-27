Milwaukee family asks for help finding dog stolen on Christmas Eve

MILWAUKEE — With preparations underway for Christmas Day, brothers Caiden (13) and Isaac (14) Chambers decided to take their one-year-old cockapoo, Symba, for a walk.

"A man started walking around the corner and then we moved to the side because some people just don't like dogs," Caiden recalled. "He was like what type of dog is that? and we told him what type of dog it was and he just started asking more and more questions."

With a teddy bear-like face, they're used to people asking about their dog. But then the unthinkable happened.

"They took the dog and they had us at gunpoint," Caiden shared of that horrific night.

When the man left with their dog, Caiden and Isaac ran home for help. Their mom, Tysha Chambers, said she went into mama mode right away and called the police.

Police are investigating it as an armed robbery, but the suspects are unknown. The Chambers said Symba was taken near 40th and Ruby in Milwaukee.

Symba is brown, has green eyes and a white marking. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. You can drop Symba off at a police station or the humane society.

Chambers Family

Tysha said Symba is a family-friendly dog who loves to play.

"He's my baby, he's the baby in the house," Tysha said. "I just want my dog back home safe with his family."

For the Chambers, Christmas just didn't feel right without an integral part of their family.

"It felt empty, like somebody's missing for real. Without him here...," Caiden paused as he described the feeling. "He brings a lot of smiles. He brings a lot of peace... He's like a little teddy bear basically. We do everything with him. He's like one of our little brothers."

Chambers family

Tysha even bought Symba new toys and a Coach dog collar for Christmas. She talked about how she would make him special meals of chicken and vegetables to go over his kibble.

For the Chambers family, it would be a Christmas miracle to have Symba back home. Caiden said it would mean "everything" to him.

