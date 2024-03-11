Family devastated after one brother is killed and another is injured, eight months apart

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — We're hearing from voices of our community who have been impacted by reckless driving after Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley released the new motor vehicle crash dashboard.

The dashboard will allow data analysis to identify where crashes happen most often.

"I got a call from Froedtert Hospital and they told me that they had Scott in the emergency room, and that he was hit by a car," Andrea Poirier said.

Andrea Poirier is the sister of Scott Poirier who was hit by a car last week while crossing the street. She said doctors described a horrific scene to her and said Scott was stuck in a driver's windshield and firemen had to cut him out.

"He was unrecognizable. His face was just so swollen, multiple tubes everywhere, and it was just super scary. It definitely brought back memories," Andrea Poirier explained.

Scott Poirier was hit at 76th and Mill Road when he was crossing the street. A half-mile from there, at 76th and Florist, his brother, Taylor Poirier was hit and killed by a reckless driver less than a year ago.

Scott Poirier's been on a ventilator for days following the accident. He was just taken off it this week and now has traumatic brain injuries.

"My brother Scott, right now, is actually asking for my brother Taylor. So, I don't know if we're gonna have to tell him all over again that his brother is gone," Andrea Poirier said.

A horror story for this family who just lost both their parents this year, too.

Now, they're left without answers after they learned the person charged with hitting and killing Taylor Poirier, and the person charged with hitting and injuring Scott Poirier, shouldn't have been driving in the first place.

23-year-old Navarus Campbell is charged with killing Taylor Poirier, injuring his two kids, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Two arrest warrants are out for Campbell's arrest in both Milwaukee and Washington counties.

26-year-old Jayla Hobson is charged with injuring Scott Poirier by knowingly operating a car with a revoked license.

"These people are just out on the streets like nothing happened right now, and my brother is dead, and my other brother's life is completely different, and who's accountable for this," Andrea Poirier asked.

It's a question we're working to answer.

