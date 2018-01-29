But for Edwards and Stingl, they're left to clean up the pieces as innocent bystanders.
"Why me?" Edwards said. "I've been doing everything right. I work hard for mine."
Edwards says he's unsure if his insurance will cover the damages but they're just glad it wasn't more serious. That doesn't mean they don't still get frustrated with what happened as innocent victims.
"No one should be in a position we're in where they lose their possessions they've worked hard for over someone being careless," Stingl said. "I think it's just a reminder, you have to care about your community to make better choices and to not steal cars and joyride and crash into other cars."
Charges against the 21-year-old are expected in the coming days.