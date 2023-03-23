Milwaukee family gets boost from Brew Crew to add a new member to their team

MILWAUKEE — Erin and Cassie Murphy had been trying to get pregnant through IVF for a year and a half. During that time, they had a miscarriage.

"It's quite expensive and emotional I would say," Cassie said of the process.

Throughout the process, they became more and more aware of just how inaccessible IVF can be for most people trying to start families.

"If people want to grow their families, they should be able to have the resources to do that," Erin said.

They say they spent more than $20,000 in that first 18 months. They did their best to keep hope alive.

Cassie said they were "trying to be the most optimistic we could in a really hard time."

They did things together to have a little fun and to try the lessen their stress. For them, that meant going to a Brewers game, having a beer while they still could, and buying $20 worth of 50/50 raffle tickets.

At that April 30 game, they won the raffle. It ended up being just over $18,000 and they immediately knew how they would spend it.

"When we did find out that we won that night, we ran up to the Brewer's foundation desk and there was three women behind the counter and we told them and everybody started crying," Cassie and Erin said of the excitement. "It was like almost to the dollar amount we needed to do another round."

Two months later, they were pregnant.

Now, little Foster "Fozi" Murphy is getting to root, root, root for the Brewers at their home opener.

"Our expectations for our duration there are low," Erin said. "Even if we just get to the parking lot we'll conclude the journey."

Now the couple that started out as casual baseball fans, now have a team for life and a new addition to their family.

"The Brewers have a bit more meaning to us than just baseball," the Murphy's said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip