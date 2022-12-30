Milwaukee families looking ahead to the New Year

MILWAUKEE — There are many reasons why people come to Scout Lake Park. For Michael and Adele Soyka, it’s to spend time together. The two recently got married this past October, proving you can find love at any time and any age.

"We were both single for quite a while, and we weren’t expecting anything, and Cupid got us," said Michael Soyka.

One thing they are looking forward to next year is their honeymoon along with some nicer and warmer temperatures.

"We are going to splurge and do Sandals. St. Lucia. Never been to the islands so this will be pretty nice," said Soyka.

For Terri Hobbs, she said she’s looking forward to good health along with part-time and volunteer work.

"I’m going to do something with the elderly, or actually, dog shelters," said Hobbs.

This year has had its challenges, but she feels like she’s finally able to breathe and is ready to leave so many things behind her in 2022.

"I’m gonna leave behind a lot of drama," said Hobbs.

Over in Milwaukee, Anquinette said the most important thing for her this year and every year, is making her children happy.

