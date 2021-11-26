Milwaukee families express what they are thankful for

MILWAUKEE — Families in Milwaukee got out to enjoy holiday lights at various downtown parks after their Thanksgiving meals.

At Ziedler Union Square, cousins Justice and Sabrina Hamilton pointed out their favorite displays.

Yazmin Pacheco said it's good to spend time with her grandmother. They were at the park taking pictures.

"With Covid it was very difficult readjusting back to where we are now," Pacheco said.

"I'm thankful for my family," said Amarianna Lebron, who is visiting her grandparents, Lori and Reid.

"With everything that’s been going on with the pandemic and Waukesha now, we’re just glad for what we have," Reid said.

Lori said she was at the South Milwaukee parade with her young grandchildren the day before Waukesha's.

"When I heard the 8-year-old passed away, that just breaks my heart," Lori said. "So every day every day you just bless."

At Cathedral Square Park, it's tradition for Darryll Turner's family to check out the lights displays.

"This is what people need, to come enjoy themselves, bring their family out to enjoy the Christmas spirit," Turner said. "This is the Christmas spirit, I love this."

Turner said he has been taking his 17-year-old son, Daquan, to see the lights since he was three years old. On Thursday, Daquan brought some of his closest friends along as well.

"Thankful for being here alive, thanking God for another day," Daquan said.

