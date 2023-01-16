Milwaukee facilities bearing Dr. King's name celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MILWAUKEE — It was Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who said 'Everybody can be great because anybody can serve.'"

On this King Day, we visited several facilities that are not only named in his honor but are working hard to keep his dream alive.

Dr. King had a dream that his four little children would one day live in a nation where they wouldn't be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. Students at King Elementary school participated in a special program in celebration of Dr. King's birthday.

Malia is a 3rd grader who has a clear understanding of Dr. King's legacy.

"I feel like he was a hero and then he wanted to end the racism and violence, be he couldn't because he died at a young age," said Malia.

When asked what she thought Dr. King would want for her today, Malia answered, "Justice and peace!"

TMJ4 then headed over to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. library where there were plenty of activities for people of all ages.

Joy Zanders is the Children's Librarian at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. library. He said, "Today we're celebrating King Day. We have art projects with Vibez. We have reflections going on for adults. We have something for everybody today."

Members of historically Black Sororities Alpha Kappa Alpha and Zeta Phi Beta made it a day of service with arts and crafts for the kids, while Souls to the Polls challenged 50 people under 50 to get registered to vote.

"The goal is to honor his dream, his message, and every day we're out there in the community making sure that we are helping them move forward," said Zanders.

Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. operates the MLK Heritage Health Center, a federally qualified community health center. For over 30 years, they've been serving Milwaukee's uninsured and underinsured community.

Located in King Park, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center offers fitness, recreation, and other programming to area residents.

"We can only be successful as a community if we pull others up with us, so that's what the community center is...it's a safe haven for anybody that comes in the doors," said Dee McCollum, Director of the King Community Center.

For over 20 years, the King Community Center has held a special program in honor of the civil rights leader.

"Today is extremely important because, for the last three years, we have not been able to have an in-house program. So, I'm truly honored to host this, this year," said McCollum.

City leaders like County Executive David Crowley, Michelle Pitts of Pitts Mortuary, and Andre' Lee Ellis participated in the event that drove home the message that love will bring peace and peace will bring a change.

