Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, vehicle shot up, boy arrested

MILWAUKEE — Gunmen robbed an on-duty Milwaukee Department of Public Works worker and opened fire on a DPW vehicle Monday morning, and now police say they have a 16-year-old in custody.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that officers were called to Buffum and Reservoir near the Holton Street Bridge just after 7 a.m. Monday.

The victim told police that the gunmen approached the DPW worker, demanded and then took "property." The suspects also fired gunshots at an unoccupied DPW vehicle, but no one was injured.

Police say the suspects in this incident were also involved in a robbery several blocks east near Jackson and Pleasant. Police say around 7 a.m., armed suspects tried to rob victims and fired gunshots into the air and into an occupied vehicle. No one was injured in this incident as well, police said.

The suspects then left in a vehicle and did not steal anything.

As of now, a 16-year-old boy is in custody in connection to the incidents. Police said criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.

Officers are seeking other, unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip