Milwaukee DPW collecting leaves; here's how you can help

MILWAUKEE — Crews with the Department of Public works have been busy collecting those massive piles of leaves across the City of Milwaukee. So far this year, as of Nov. 9, crews have collected 4,127 tons citywide. During the leaf season in 2021, crews collected 10,421 tons of leaves. Crews with DPW said they are right on schedule, getting close to 50% of last year's total.

For resident Len Atkins, he typically pushes his leaves to the curb earlier but he said it's just been too windy lately. However, he was out on Thursday taking advantage of the nice weather.

"That's why I'm doing it! I heard something about possible snow so I figured let me get it done," said Atkins.

Just down the road from Atkins's home, Esmond King with DPW collected three large piles of leaves near 72nd and Babolink. King has worked with the department for 31 years and said this is when the work really ramps up.

"Just that there are a lot of leaves and we don't have as big as a crew as we used to; there is a lot of work," said King.

Alan Kerr, DPW's sanitation manager, said what's helped with this collection process this year is the recent wind storms.

"Because it took us from 40 to 50% leaf down to 70%. So that is going to allow us to do a heavy sweep within the next couple of days," said Kerr.

As the crews continue to clean up the streets, they said there are things residents can do to help make their jobs easier.

"Don't leave leaves behind a mailbox or behind a car and push them into the street," said King.

Kerr added, when raking out those leaves, don't forget to leave at least a one-foot gap in between your pile and the curb. It helps ensure the equipment can move properly and prevents flooding.

"If you leave a space for the water to go through, that will leave for better drainage," said Kerr.

While the trees are becoming bare and fall is slowly coming to end, both men said they prefer this job over what's to come.

"This is three weeks! Snow is four months!" said Kerr.

"We do it all from snow plows to garbage collection to recycling collection, leaf collection. Keeping the streets clean, we do it all. We try to help keep Milwaukee beautiful," said King.

Here are tips from DPW on leaf collection:

Residents should rake their leaves into the curb lanes for collection to be composted to make a rich soil amendment. Sanitation Services offers these tips for successful leaf collections:



Rake leaves loose into the curb lane. Leave a one foot gap between the leaves and the curb.

The 1' gap helps ensure the equipment can collect all of the leaves and protects the equipment from being damaged and helps prevent flooding by allowing storm water to move to the storm drains.

Keep piles away from sewer grates, storm drains, and low hanging trees.

Include yard debris such as flowers, garden trimmings, and weeds on top of leaf piles.

Do not include grass clippings, pumpkins, litter, or bagged material.

Do not put brush in the leaf piles. Keep brush separate and located between the curb and sidewalk. Call 286-CITY or request a brush collection online.

At all other times of the year, leaves must be mulched on the property or taken to a Drop Off Center.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip