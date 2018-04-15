Milwaukee DPW calls for overnight snow removal operation during April snowstorm

MILWAUKEE -- The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has called for an overnight snow removal operation for the entire city for overnight Sunday, April 15 into Monday morning, April 16, 2018.

City officials say this will give crews access to as much of the street pavement as possible to remove snow effectively, efficiently, and most importantly, safely.

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee street must move their vehicles to the ODD numbered side of the street by 11:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, April 15 through 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning, April 16 -- unless a posted sign on the ODD side of the street prohibits it.

Posted street signs take precedence in all areas of the city.

Designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots will be available for off-street parking on Sunday night, April 15 beginning at 7:00 p.m. This parking option is designed to assist residents who live in congested parking areas to find overnight parking from 11:00 p.m.to 6:00 a.m. All vehicles must be moved from MPS lots by 7:00 a.m. on Monday, April 16 or they may be subject to

ticketing and towing. For a list of school parking lot locations, go to milwaukee.gov/snowparking.

Failure to move a vehicle overnight during a declared DPW snow removal operation will result in a $40 citation.