Milwaukee designer displays 'Ratchet Luxury' at New York Fashion Week

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee fashion designer is proving that the Cream City can be just as trendy and chic as the New York City's and Los Angeles's of the world.

Laurence Andrew recently returned after being invited to New York Fashion Week, where he showed off his brand 'Ratchet Luxury.'

"It was very overwhelming, but then a calm - a calmness just came over me, and I thought to myself 'you know what you earned your spot here.' You’ve done the work. You’ve been in the game for a very long time. This is your moment, bask in it, and that's what I did," Andrew said.

James Groh

His style is a mix of grittiness and opulence. It's a combination of athletic leisure that takes inspiration from early break dancing culture and 90s hip hop aesthetic.

“So for me ratchet luxury is the celebration of the origin of that culture before it becomes appropriated," he said.

It's an ode to all the people that came before him that inspired not only his style, but that of so many others.

"It’s my love letter to Black culture."

James Groh

Being at Fashion Week was not just a big deal for him as a designer, but also as a person. He wants to show other queer men of color anything is possible.

“That's why it’s important for me to live my best life out loud, so that they can see that they’re available to do so as well.”

This is more than just fashion for Laurence.

James Groh

“Everything I do is an expression of myself, everything is an expression.”

His clothes were so popular, he was invited back to another New York Fashion Week show in September. Shop for his clothes on his website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip