Milwaukee deputy shot while in the line of duty honored as a hometown hero

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy who was shot while in the line of duty was honored as a hometown hero on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Deputy Christian Almonte was shot while searching for a suspect from a traffic stop in Milwaukee on Jan. 26, 2022. He was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was discharged the very next day and met with a crowd of support from the public and fellow law enforcement.

TMJ4 Christian Almonte

On Tuesday at the State Assembly floor session, state Representative Paul Melotik (R-Grafton) honored Almonte as a hometown hero. Almonte is a resident of the 24th Assembly District.

Deputy Almonte stopped a vehicle for a registration violation near 68th and Adler. They say the driver got out of the car and ran, but they caught up to that person nearby.

TMJ4 News

The passenger in that car fled on foot. He was found climbing into a garbage can when deputies found him near 64th and Adler. The man then fired multiple shots at Deputy Almonte, ran off, and took his own life, according to the sheriff's office preliminary investigation.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Almonte was shot multiple times in both the arm and torso. He was then taken to a hospital.

According to the Sheriff's office, Deputy Almonte has only been on the job for about a year and a half. It was the second time within a month that a member of law enforcement was shot on duty.

TMJ4 Scene of the shooting

