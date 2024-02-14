Milwaukee Department of Public Works dealing with surge in potholes

If you've been on Milwaukee roads recently, chances are you've seen plenty of potholes.

Milwaukee's Department of Public works says its dealing with a surge of road problems earlier than usual, and leaders there are blaming the weather.

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland and the Public Works Committee directed the Department of Public Works to lay out their plan to better address potholes.

DPW says, right now, they're balancing the early demand to respond with lowered staffing levels compared to previous years. The turnaround time for pothole repairs is currently about 8-10 days.

"It's first come first serve as best we can and we'll try to be efficient about scheduling crews," says city engineer Kevin Muhs. "Sometimes we get to things a little bit earlier a bit later but we got about what we're doing right now based on staffing levels."

DPW says a new software system is making their work behind the scenes more efficient, which will be a big help moving forward.

The program came online right before the New Year. DPW strongly encourages people to report potholes over the phone, online or through their mobile app. Leaders with the department say you should keep all those options close at hand as the typical pothole season appraoches.

