Milwaukee Dancing Grannies prepare for first holiday parade of the season in Racine

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are preparing for their first holiday parade of the season! The group will perform in the Racine Christmas parade on Saturday.

In a video shared to Facebook Thursday evening, you can see the grannies smiling and shaking their pom poms as they get into the holiday spirit!

Racine's annual Downtown Racine Holiday Parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. starting at the west side of the State Street bridge. It will continue down Main Street to 6th Street and travel west, ending at City Hall around 6:45 p.m. Following the parade will be the Tree-Lighting Ceremony on Monument Square with Mayor Mason and Santa at 6:50 p.m.

Tragedy struck the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies during the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021 when three grannies and the husband of one were killed: Virginia (Ginny) Sorenson, 79; LeAnna (Lee) Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; and Wilhelm (Bill) Hospel, 81.

Despite their pain, the grandmas proceed to dazzle crowds by continuing to dance. The grannies performed for the first time since the tragedy in this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Milwaukee.

Just last week, the grannies performed at St. Luke's Medical Center as a thank you to the medical team that saved one of the grannies injured in the attack. 62-year-old Betty Streng suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed. An emergency brain surgery saved her life just hours after the attack. Hospital staff cheered the group on as they passed by.

The resilient group will lace up their shoes and return to perform in the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Below is the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies' Christmas/holiday parade schedule for 2022:



Cudahy: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m.

Whitefish Bay: Friday, Nov. 25, 6 p.m.

Grafton: Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m.

Burlington: Friday, Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m.

West Allis: Saturday, Dec. 3, 4:45 p.m.

Waukesha: Sunday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m.

Muskego: Saturday, Dec. 10, 4 p.m.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were formed in 1984 and perform in about 25 parades annually from Memorial Day to Christmas.

The grannies practice once a week year-round with their ages ranging from early 50s to mid-70s.

Learn more about the parade group on the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies' website.

