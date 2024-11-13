Milwaukee Curling Club expands accessibility with adaptive curling

It may be the camaraderie, the competitiveness of curling, or the thrill of trying something new — but Bruce Jensen is hooked on the sport.

"This is something that I never even dreamed of doing," said Bruce.

Bruce is here with a group of veterans from the Milwaukee VA who are wheelchair users. The veterans are able to be on the ice and push the 44-pound granite stone down the rink thanks to adaptive curling.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Bruce Jensen pushes the curling stone with help from the Milwaukee Curling Club.

"I didn't know if there were any curling clubs around the Milwaukee area," said Bruce.

Todd Landfried recently started The Milwaukee Curling Club's (MMC) new adaptive curling program. He was a former member of the club for nine years until a snowmobiling accident left him paralyzed.

"We were in the middle of our curling season when I had the accident, and so within an instant, you know, that season was over," said Todd.

Todd said adapting to a new lifestyle was difficult at times, but he was driven to find ways to experience the things that brought him joy.

TMJ4, Adriana mendez Todd Landfried recently started The Milwaukee Curling Club's (MMC) new adaptive curling program

"I came across the program at the Wauwatosa Curling Club where they did an adaptive curling program on Saturdays, and I saw, you know what, perfect! Let me get down there and find out," said Todd.

After being a part of the Wauwatosa group, Todd reached out to his former club to start building an adaptive program with MCC. Members and the president were both fully on board.

The adaptive curling program is designed to accommodate all levels of physical and developmental ability—and expand the sport for others to enjoy.

Todd said seeing members here smiling and appreciating each other's company, despite physical limitations, is a reminder of the power of community and the joy of inclusion.

"If I can get others to begin to just get out of the house in the winter and find out that they enjoy being on the ice for an hour, and then sitting at a table socializing for an hour, that's what's important to me. I get it. I feel warm in my heart. I want to have a chance to get somebody else involved," said Todd.

