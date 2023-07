MILWAUKEE — Crews with the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) are battling a three-alarm apartment fire near Sherman and Florist.

It is not yet known if anyone is injured or what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip