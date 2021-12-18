Watch
Milwaukee court: Audio of bail hearing missed due to error

Mark Hoffman/AP
Darrell Brooks, escorted by sheriff deputies, makes his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Posted at 11:32 AM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 12:32:03-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee County court officials have reported that an error led to them failing to record audio of a bail hearing for a man before he allegedly drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade, killing six people. Court officials say they only discovered that audio of the hearing was missing after reporters requested a copy of it, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Court Administrator Holly Szablewski explained that a digital audio-visual system used to stream court proceedings during the pandemic was not properly integrated with an old audio system. Audio of the court’s proceedings was not recorded for four days due to the error.

