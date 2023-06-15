Milwaukee County's mobile mental health services are transforming

MILWAUKEE — The 24-Hour Crisis Line receives over 20,000 calls each year, and now anyone experiencing a crisis in Milwaukee County can call one number for help, regardless of how old they are.

Alex Zurek describes it as a privilege. He meets people in their time of need and connects them with community-based care. "Really just keeping an open mind and trying to get to know the person on the other end of the phone," he said as he explained how he prepares to answer calls that come into the county's crisis line.

A call center inside the Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Center is now the hub for 'Milwaukee Mobile Crisis'. It's a new name and fresh approach — merging the county's adult crisis mobile team with the children's mobile crisis team.

"One number, one team, and when we show up we can be there to support anyone in the home," added Lauren Hubbard the director of Community Crisis Services.

One number, 414-257-7222, that someone will answer 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"We provide support, we provide mental health and substance use assessments and we also work to help deescalate crisis situations and connect people to resources," Hubbard explained.

When the phone rings, skilled clinicians are ready to go. They work to make every call a chance to meet in person, but the decision is always up to the caller.

"We want to be able to serve the community longer and have more teams in service so we're looking for clinicians and nurses," said Hubbard.

Clinicians, like Alex — who want you to know that the crisis line provides help any day, any time, and for any reason. "You don't need to wait until you're suicidal or it's more of an emergency call — you can call to ask questions and ask for resources."

Click here if you're interested in working with the MKE Mobile Crisis team.

Click here for more information about the 24-Hour Crisis Line.

