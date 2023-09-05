Milwaukee County Zoo's rhino exhibit renovation could cost up to $22 million

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo's renovations to its rhino exhibit could cost potentially up to $22 million, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The zoo's director submitted a request for approval to enter into an agreement with the Zoological Society of Milwaukee for the construction. The agreement, which is yet to be approved, is currently referred to the county's Committee on Finance, BizJournal reports.

Design costs, divided equally between Milwaukee County and the Zoological Society, totaled $902,100. The report indicates the schematic design of the third phase of the Adventure Project is complete, and total construction costs are estimated to be $22,209,691.

According to BizJournal, the zoo's master plan was completed in 2013 and looked to improve the overall 190-acre zoo campus over the next 20 years. One of those included the $50 million Adventure Africa campaign which renovates the elephant, hippo, and rhino exhibits. Once complete, it will be the zoo's largest physical change since 1961.

The first phase, renovations to the elephant exhibit, was completed in 2019. The second phase, the new Hippo Haven, was unveiled in 2020.

BizJournal reports that the Zoological Society will contribute over $6 million of the total construction cost, and the county over $16.2 million. The project may use $3 million from a Life Support System fund.

