Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes three new animals

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Zoo has added three new additions to their animal family this week.

The additions include: a serval in Big Cat Country and two Malayan chevrotains to a mixed species exhibit in the Aviary.

While neither animal is on the verge of extinction, it is the first time the Milwaukee County Zoo has displayed either species in more than twenty years. Both animals are threatened by habitat loss and hunting for their fur.

Amos, the 9-year-old male serval, is sassy and playful, according to zookeepers. Servals are medium sized cat breed from Africa.

Malayan chevrotains are known as "mouse deer," and they can range in size from 4 to 33 pounds. Both of the chevrotain are females under two years old. Zookeepers say Opal is the more outgoing of the two, while Rain is much shier.

Visitors can see Amos at the zoo's Aviary where the Cheetahs used to live. Rain and Opal share an exhibit in the small mammals building.