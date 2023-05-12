Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes new Harbor Seal, Mira

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo is welcoming a new harbor seal to its Zoo population! Mira is expected to make her debut Friday after over a month-long quarantine.

According to the zoo, Mira came from the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 6. She underwent the quarantine, as is protocol, to ensure she's healthy enough to join the other animals.

Mira was born on Aug. 7, 2021, and was raised in the Hub Harbor Seal and Sea Lion habitat at Blank Park Zoo. There, zookeepers said she was curious but cautious, and said she enjoyed interacting with zoo guests through underwater exhibit windows.

Milwaukee County Zoo Mira, the new harbor seal at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

When she arrived at the Milwaukee Zoo, zookeepers said she was a bit nervous about her new surroundings. Now, however, she has started to eat fish which the zoo says is a good sign. They say she is progressing in "baby steps."

Mira's favorite game is playing with water from a running hose. The zoo said she liked exploring the indoor and outdoor quarantine space and splashing in her saltwater children's pool. She was recently introduced to the main habitat, where she ventured into the outdoor pool and made her small-splash entrance.

Mira is the fourth harbor seal at the zoo. The others are Ringo, Cossette, and Leia who is just one year old.

