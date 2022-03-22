Milwaukee County Zoo temporarily closes bird, penguin exhibits due to Wisconsin avian influenza outbreak

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo has temporarily closed it Aviary and Humboldt Penguin habitat due to avian influenza cases in Wisconsin.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said last week bird flu has been confirmed in a commercial chicken operation in Wisconsin.

The USDA said in a statement that samples from the flock were tested at the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

State animal health officials have quarantined the property in southern Wisconsin’s Jefferson County, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee. The USDA says all chickens in the flock will be destroyed and will not enter the food system.

As of Monday, there is currently no evidence of the flu at the Milwaukee County Zoo, according to the zoo's website.

