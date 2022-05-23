Milwaukee County Zoo requiring masks inside all buildings as COVID-19 cases rise

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo is requiring its visitors to wear masks inside all zoo buildings beginning Monday.

The news comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) transitioned Milwaukee County into the "highest" level for community transmission. The level is based on new cases, new hospital admissions, and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Ben Weston, the Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, said the transition to the highest level means:

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

According to the CDC, moving to high levels means mitigation strategies and healthcare surge support, Dr. Weston tweeted.

Last week, the City of Milwaukee Health Department issued a city-wide mask advisory for all individuals regardless of vaccination status. It includes those over the age of two who can medically tolerate wearing a mask.

According to the Milwaukee County Zoo's website, zoo employees who are not vaccinated are required to wear masks when interacting with the public. The zoo is also recommending physical distancing.

