MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County has updated its masking policy after the community's COVID-19 risk level dropped to "law."

With the low transmission, Milwaukee County is no longer requiring masks at the Courthouse Complex or on Milwaukee County Transit System buses.

However, masks are still required in high-risk facilities including the house of corrections, jail, juvenile detention center, and BHS clinical settings.

The new masking requirements are effective today.

