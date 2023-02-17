Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee County Transit System to no longer require masks on buses

Milwaukee County's guidelines are based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Covid-19 Community Levels.
MCTS driver walks kids across busy street after they dart in front of bus
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Burke, Amy
MCTS driver walks kids across busy street after they dart in front of bus
Posted at 3:00 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 16:00:01-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced Friday it will no longer require operators or riders to wear masks on buses.

Milwaukee County's guidelines are based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Covid-19 Community Levels.

"Currently, Milwaukee County is classified as low," MCTS said in a statement Friday. "Therefore, in partnership with Milwaukee County, MCTS will no longer require operators or riders to wear masks on buses."

MCTS is continuing to encourage its employees to wear masks out of an abundance of caution.

According to the CDC, the levels are determined by new admissions per 100,000 population in the last week, the percent of staffed inpatient beds by Covid-19 patients, and total new cases per 100,000 population in the last week.

The current weekly metrics in Milwaukee County is:

  • Case rate: 77.3
  • New Covid-19 admissions: 9.3
  • Inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed Covid-19: 3.9%

You can find the latest information on Milwaukee County's Covid-19 Community Level on the CDC's website.

For the latest mask policy, visit RideMCTS.com.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News