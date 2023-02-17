Milwaukee County Transit System to no longer require masks on buses

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced Friday it will no longer require operators or riders to wear masks on buses.

Milwaukee County's guidelines are based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Covid-19 Community Levels.

"Currently, Milwaukee County is classified as low," MCTS said in a statement Friday. "Therefore, in partnership with Milwaukee County, MCTS will no longer require operators or riders to wear masks on buses."

MCTS is continuing to encourage its employees to wear masks out of an abundance of caution.

In partnership with Milwaukee County, MCTS will no longer require operators or riders to wear masks on buses.

According to the CDC, the levels are determined by new admissions per 100,000 population in the last week, the percent of staffed inpatient beds by Covid-19 patients, and total new cases per 100,000 population in the last week.

The current weekly metrics in Milwaukee County is:



Case rate: 77.3

New Covid-19 admissions: 9.3

Inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed Covid-19: 3.9%

You can find the latest information on Milwaukee County's Covid-19 Community Level on the CDC's website.

For the latest mask policy, visit RideMCTS.com.

