Milwaukee County Transit System announces service changes for fall

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System announced changes to its service for the fall, which will take effect on Aug. 27. The changes are based on feedback from the community, operators, and road construction planned for the fall.

According to MCTS, the changes include enhancements to routes 12, 14, 24, 30, 33, 51, 57, 80, RedLine and Connect 1 BRT. The BRT will see minor adjustments, with the bus running every 10 minutes during peak periods and every 15 minutes during the rest of the day.

Schedules were adjusted for 14, 24, 30, 33, 51, 80, and the RedLine based on feedback from drivers. The Connect 1 BRT, route 12, and route 57 will all continue to be detoured during the fall due to major road construction.

MCTS said there will also be service improvements to improve reliability on several routes. MCTS said the following:



Route 33: Adjusted afternoon trip times leaving downtown Milwaukee to accommodate workers on weekdays.

Route 51: Improved frequency of service to 26 minutes between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Route 57: Improved frequency of service to every 28 minutes on Saturday morning.

Route 80: Improved frequency of service to every 21 minutes between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to MATC Oak Creek and to every 21-25 minutes between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

RedLine: Improved frequency of service to every 12 minutes during the midday.

MCTS said schedule previews will be available on Aug. 17 online.

One other major change that MCTS reminded riders of: Sept. 30 is the last day the M-Card will be valid on MCTS buses.

