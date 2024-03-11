Milwaukee County to unveil new motor vehicle crash dashboard

Milwaukee County is set to unveil a new motor vehicle crash dashboard on Monday.

It'll show hot spots around the area where crashes happen most. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will join Safe Streets Task Force members to explain how it works.

The new dashboard is part of a three year plan to improve traffic safety — county leaders say motor vehicle crashes, or MVCs, cause not only death but significant injury and disability. Many communities face secondary trauma and statistics show low income populations and people of color are impacted by crashes at a higher rate.

The hope is that more information can lead to crash prevention techniques.

The Safe Streets Task Force and Executive Crowley will meet at the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation at 11:15 a.m. on Monday.

