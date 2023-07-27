Milwaukee County Supervisors to vote on proposed county-wide sales tax increase

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County leaders are poised to vote Thursday on a proposed .4% sales tax increase. The really big, really anticipated vote comes after the 2% city sales tax increase was passed earlier this month.

Today the Milwaukee County supervisors are voting on a four-tenths of a percent increase to the county sales tax.

Estimates say it would bring in $7 million in revenue to the county each month.

If passed, the tax would go into effect on January 1.

After several town halls, people have mixed opinions on the bump. The County Executive is in favor of the hike saying it's the only way to keep up services like transit and parks.

"We are not able to provide the programs and services that so many in our community rely on," said County Executive David Crowley. "That's extremely important on why we need the local option sales tax...because that only not address the scale because that's also the cheapest option available to making sure we can fill the gap to provide these services."

Thursday's meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.

In order for the tax to pass, 12 out of the 18 supervisors must support it.

We'll be following the vote as it happens and bring you the latest on-air and online.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip