Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to host second hiring event amid staffing shortages

MCSO squad.JPG
Sal Sendik
MCSO squad.JPG
Posted at 5:19 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 06:19:05-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it is hosting another hiring event on Friday amid staffing shortages within the office.

The sheriff's office hosted a hiring event last Wednesday and said the event was successful. However, MCSO said it is experiencing a severe staffing shortage at the jail and it is in need of even more employees.

This second hiring event is going to be the same as the first, with live interviews conducted on-site and conditional job offers made on the spot.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it is specifically looking for corrections officers. If you are interested in applying, you can attend the second hiring event on Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Zoofari Conference Center.

RecruitmentFlyer6.17.22.png

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

How to watch the Juneteenth parade this Sunday on TMJ4