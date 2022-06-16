Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to host second hiring event amid staffing shortages

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it is hosting another hiring event on Friday amid staffing shortages within the office.

The sheriff's office hosted a hiring event last Wednesday and said the event was successful. However, MCSO said it is experiencing a severe staffing shortage at the jail and it is in need of even more employees.

This second hiring event is going to be the same as the first, with live interviews conducted on-site and conditional job offers made on the spot.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it is specifically looking for corrections officers. If you are interested in applying, you can attend the second hiring event on Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Zoofari Conference Center.

MCSO

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip