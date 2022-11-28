Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to host hiring event on Thursday

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Looking for a job? You might be able to land one quickly with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

MCSO will host a "live" hiring event on Thursday, Dec 1. Qualified candidates could leave with a job offer that same day after interviewing. MCSO staff say the whole process could take less than an hour.

MCSO says hiring events like this have been effective at combatting staffing shortages. Leaders with the department say over the summer, staffing at the jail fell to just 125 corrections officers — the facility is meant to have 251 officers when fully staffed. After three hiring events, leaders with MCSO say staffing is now at about 160 officers. In addition, new classes at the MCSO training academy will start in the next few weeks.

MCSO says there's been so much interest in non-criminal justice support roles, that the Thursday hiring event will be all in one. So, you'll be able to interview for positions in corrections, administration, and medical and mental health support.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Zoofari Conference Center on 9715 W. Bluemound Road in Wauwatosa.

