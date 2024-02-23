Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office investigating a body found on freeway off-ramp

Milwaukee County Sheriff Deputies say they found a body on the Lapham off-ramp on southbound I-43.

A commuter called 911 about the body around 8:30 Friday morning. Sheriffs Deputies left for the scene with Milwaukee Fire Department personnel in case life-saving measures were possible.

Deputies say the person had no pulse and was not breathing when they arrived.

The I-43 freeway is still open, but the southboudn Lapham off-ramp remains closed.

TMJ4 is working to learn more about the deceased person. This story will be updated.



