Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy dragged 30 feet by fleeing driver

items.[0].image.alt
Sal Sendik
Milwaukee county sheriff squad.JPG
Posted at 6:34 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 07:35:44-04

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy was dragged by a fleeing driver Sunday evening.

According a Tweet from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped a car on highway 175 near Bluemound Road.

Officials said that the driver fled which dragged a deputy 30 feet. A car chase ensued which ended at 49th Street and Garfield Avenue in Milwaukee. The suspect got out of their car and ran away but was found and taken into custody, the MCSO said.

The deputy suffered minor injuries.

It is unclear why the suspect was pulled over or why they ran.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award