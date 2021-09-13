Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy dragged 30 feet by fleeing driver

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy was dragged by a fleeing driver Sunday evening.

According a Tweet from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped a car on highway 175 near Bluemound Road.

A short while ago, MCSO deputies stopped a vehicle on State Hwy 175 northbound at Bluemound Rd. The driver fled, dragging a deputy 30-feet, which resulted in a pursuit ending at N. 49th St. & W. Garfield Ave. in MKE. The driver fled on foot but was found & taken into custody. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) September 12, 2021

Officials said that the driver fled which dragged a deputy 30 feet. A car chase ensued which ended at 49th Street and Garfield Avenue in Milwaukee. The suspect got out of their car and ran away but was found and taken into custody, the MCSO said.

The deputy suffered minor injuries.

It is unclear why the suspect was pulled over or why they ran.

