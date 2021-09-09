Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas announces he will run for Milwaukee mayor

MILWAUKEE — It didn't take long for a second person to announce he wants to take over the reigns for Mayor Tom Barrett, who is awaiting Senate confirmation to be the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas told TMJ4 News anchor Shannon Sims he intends to run for Milwaukee mayor once the position becomes available.

Sheriff Lucas was born and raised in Milwaukee and served in the Milwaukee Police Department for 25 years. Before running for Milwaukee County Sheriff, Lucas worked with Major League Baseball, eventually taking the post of Chief Liaison of Security & Investigations.

Common Council President Caviler Johnson told TMJ4 News anchor Charles Benson he also intends on running.

