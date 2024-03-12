Milwaukee County roads deadlier for people of color.

Communities of color are being impacted more than anyone else in Milwaukee County by deadly crashes. Ammar Nsoroma is the chair of Red Bike & Green Milwaukee, which advocates for bicyclists of color.

He mainly uses his bicycle to get around Milwaukee and he has been doing it for almost a decade. However, he has also been hit by cars at least 6 times.

“Most of it I was able to avoid more serious injury because of being alert,” said Nsoroma.

However, one crash though left him with multiple broken bones and months of recovery. So Nsoroma knows how dangerous the roads can be.

“You have to be on constant alert,” said Nsoroma.

The most recent report from Milwaukee County shows people who are Black are disproportionately affected by fatal crashes. Black people make up 56% of the deadly crashes in the county even though they only make up 26% of the county’s population.

“When we look at the disparities in health, when we look at the disparities in mental health. When we look at the disparities in income,” said Celia Jackson, a volunteer with Coalition for Safe Driving MKE. “It is consistent with the disparities that already exist.”

On top of that, the report finds one in four men are more likely to be killed or injured in a crash.

“What that means to be is that there are certain parts of our community that really need more attention than they're getting. And they need that attention in a way that balances out the playing field,” said Jackson.

For Nsoroma, he wants to see even more effort put into making the roads safer for bikers and walkers. And drivers get more education so everyone can be safe.

“Eliminate anything that is going to distract you while you are driving cause it could cost someone’s life,” said Nsoroma.

Crashes also hit people in their wallet. The national transportation non-profit Trip says Milwaukee area drivers lose on average $2,500 a year because of reckless driving.

