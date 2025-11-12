Wednesday marked the last day to apply for potential federal aid after devastating August flooding hit southeast Wisconsin.

Nearly 34,000 individual assistance applications have been approved so far. The total amount of individual and household program dollars approved reached nearly $172 million, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.

Watch: Milwaukee County residents hopeful for FEMA aid on last day for applications

TMJ4 saw a steady flow of people stopping by the Disaster Recovery Center at the old McNair Elementary School in Milwaukee for help in person.

"It worked out. The people in there are very friendly," Walter Holland told TMJ4.

Holland was relieved that he got his application in on the last day. He did not apply sooner because he thought he would not qualify after his apartment building flooded in August.

TMJ4 Walter Holland applied for FEMA flood aid on the last day applications were accepted. Holland hopes to try and replace the belongings he lost in the August floods.

"All I have to do is wait for the people to come, then wait for them to transfer the funds," Holland explained.

You have until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on November 12 to submit an application.

Marzie Satterwhite says she came out to the DRC to complete FEMA's appeal process. She hopes it will help make up for damage not covered by insurance.

"It is a long process, but I'm a very patient person, so I'm gonna keep going to the end, and I can say at least I tried," Satterwhite said.

TMJ4 Marzie Satterwhite is appealing her denial for FEMA flood aid. She is unsure if it will work, but she wanted to go through the process to try and cover what her insurance company did not.

A spokesperson for FEMA says if your request for federal aid is denied, you have 60 days to appeal.

The disaster recovery centers that offer in-person help close Wednesday night.

To apply for FEMA assistance, you will need:

- your social security number

- your address at the time of the flood

- a general list of damage and losses

- your banking information if you choose direct deposit

