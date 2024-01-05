Milwaukee County pretreats roads ahead of snow, repair shop urges drivers to prep their cars

Following a mostly dry December, Milwaukee County crews began pre-treating roads early Friday morning ahead of weekend snow.

The county's highway director, Eddie Santiago, says while 50 workers went out on the first shift another 50 were waiting to take the overnight shift to ensure 24-hour coverage.

"This is one of the first years since I would say in the past five years that we've been fully staffed, so we are very ready this winter," Santiago said.

While crews do their preps to keep streets safe drivers have their work to do.

"The most important thing they need is a good set of tires," said Tony Kandy, owner of RK Motor in Milwaukee.

They offer tow service and repairs.

"Most of the accident calls we go to the tires are garbage, and that's the reason why they get into any accidents or slide and hit a curb," Kandy said.

Kandy says your car checklist should also include a good battery, wipers that work, and windshield wiper fluid designed for winter.

"Because summer blends it's going to be more water than the fluid so they can freeze up when it gets cold outside," Kandy explained.

Keeping a warm blanket or jacket in the car is a good idea too in case you run into trouble.

Kandy says prepping for the season and slowing down on the road helps avoid the damage they often see and keep everyone safe.

